LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WAND) - A semi truck carrying 44,000 pounds of Nutella crashed in Indiana, spilling the chocolaty spread across the interstate.
It happened Monday night around 9:30 on Interstate 94 west bound at the 45 mile marker, about half a mile west of the Michigan/Indiana border in LaPorte County.
A semi loaded with 44,000 pounds of Nutella cocoa spread, and driven by Chuhar Singh was going west on I-94 when Singh said a car in front of him “slammed on his brakes”.
That caused Singh to brake hard and steer left. Police said he lost control and left the road to the north, came back across all west bound lanes and hit the concrete median barrier wall head on.
The semi overturned.
Singh was not injured.
Westbound lanes of traffic were closed for about two and a half hours.
The semi also lost about 150 gallons of diesel in the median.