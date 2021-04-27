DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A power line was reported down after a crash at a Decatur car dealership.
Pictures taken at the scene by WAND News showed the power line down at the front of Jim's Auto Sales (1860 E. Eldorado St.). A car appeared to have hit at least one vehicle in the parking lot of the business.
Ameren has been contacted to assist at the scene.
Traffic in the area was close in the crash response.
There were no reported injuries. Other details are limited at this time.
