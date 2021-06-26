SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crews are cleaning up the mess Saturday storms brought to the Springfield area.
Local 37 responded to several reports of power lines down, trees uprooted and trees down
Local 37 asks that you follow this advice from City Water, Light and Power (CWLP)
•Power lines don't have to be arcing or sparking to be live. Stay away.
• If you are driving and come across a downed power line, stay away and warn others to stay away. Contact emergency personal or CWLP (217-789-2121) or 911 to address the downed power line. Do not leave the car.
• If you come upon, or witness an accident involving toppled power poles and lines, don’t leave your vehicle to approach the accident scene. Call for help and wait for first responders to arrive, or you could become an additional victim needing rescue.
• During outages even downed and damaged electric equipment can still carry electricity. Coming in contact with the equipment could shock or kill you.
• Never trim trees near power lines or clear damaged trees near power lines – leave that to the professionals. Even if the power lines aren’t touching the tree, electricity can jump and travel
