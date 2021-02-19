SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- City Water, Light, and Power crews are responding to a power outage affecting around 900 customers located in north Springfield.
This outage includes south of Riverside and Carpenters Parks and along Business 55, along with neighborhood located from N. 8th to N. Walnut Streets located east of Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport.
Crews are currently working on restoring power in the area.
However, the cause remains unknown and is still under investigation.
Anyone experiencing the power outage can check their electric service status by inputting their street address and phone number from the outage map at https://outagemap.cwlp.com/.
