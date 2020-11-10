CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren reported power outages in the Champaign-Urbana as storms rolled through central Illinois Tuesday night.
The Ameren Illinois outage map showed two sections of outages Tuesday night. One in southern Champaign and in the Campustown area involved over 1,500 customers without power at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday. In eastern Urbana, about 180 customers were without power at the same time.
WAND-TV will provide updates on this outage situation as details become available.
