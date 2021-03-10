MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands of people lost power in Forsyth and other Macon County areas Wednesday night.
The Ameren Illinois outage map showed just over 1,000 people without power in northern Decatur and Forsyth as of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Another report near Warrensburg had over 1,200 people without power at the same time.
Over 2,600 people were without power in the county in total. That makes up 4.91 percent of the county with Ameren.
An Ameren spokesperson told WAND News there was an equipment issue at the sub station in Forsyth. They said a crew is responding to get it fixed and repaired.
Ameren added there is no estimated restoration time as of 7:10 p.m.
WAND News is working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
