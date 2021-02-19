SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-Power has been restored after outage in Springfield.
As of 12:45 p.m. on Friday, all customers had their power restored.
The cause was identified as a bad section of underground wire.
With switching, crews were able to isolate feed around that issue to restore power.
The outage initially affected around 900 customers throughout the south side of Riverside and Carpenters Parks and along Business 55, as well as neighborhoods located from N. 8th to N. Walnut Streets, east of Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport.
