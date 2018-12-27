SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Hundreds of people lost power Thursday afternoon after windy weather hit Springfield.
A press release from City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) said that as of 2 p.m., about 600 people still did not have power. There were over 1,400 outages originally reported after noon.
All power was restored at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
CWLP says windy conditions are to blame for at least several of the outages. The largest involved a tree coming down in an alley, which damaged a pole and wire and affected more than 800 customers mostly located west of Bergen Park. .
Responders were working on at least 25 other pockets of smaller outages as of Thursday afternoon. Wires were down and poles were damaged in the following places:
- Leland Grove
- Lincoln Park area
- East Sangamon near Camp Butler Road
- Between Adams and Monroe in the vicinity of Wheeler
- St. Joseph near 6th Street
CWLP leaders are warning people to stay away from downed power lines, because any line could potentially cause a deadly shock. Power lines can still be powered even if they’re damaged. People are asked to stay away and keep others away as well.
Downed lines should be reported to CWLP dispatch, which can be reached at (217)789-2121 or through 911 if the first number can’t be reached. People can track CWLP service at this link.