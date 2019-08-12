Power line

Photo: NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

 Jackson Brunner

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A power outage Monday night affected thousands of customers in Springfield.

According to City Water, Light and Power, there were over 4,700 affected customers without power as of 9:50 p.m. There were 22 total outages in the city at that time.

As of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, only three customers were still left without power, and there were two outages.

By 9:30 a.m., all outages had been resolved, and power was restored to all customers.

For the latest updates, people can view the CWLP outage map here.

