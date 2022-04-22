(WAND) - The Powerball jackpot has reached $400 million for the first time since the 2021 Christmas Day drawing.
Two Powerball players became millionaires in Illinois already in 2022. A $1 million ticket was purchased on April 16 at Circle K in Marseilles. A lucky customer bought a $2 million ticket on Feb. 12 at County Market in Girard.
There are Powerball drawings held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The next drawing, scheduled for Saturday, April 23, will take place at 9:59 p.m. CT.
