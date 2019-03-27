(WAND) - The Powerball jackpot is now $750 million, the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.
The drawing is Wednesday.
The cash option is an estimated $465.5 million.
The winning numbers from Saturday's Powerball drawing were 24, 25, 52, 60, 66, and the Powerball number was 5.
While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday night's drawing, more than 123,200 Illinois Lottery players won prizes ranging from $4 to $1,000,000, totaling more than $1,792,000 in prizes won.
Two players from Illinois have won a Powerball jackpot. A Freeport man won $50 million in 2013, and a trust split a $37.5 million prize in 2010.
The current Powerball jackpot started rolling after it was hit in New York in the December 26 drawing.
There have been 25 drawings without a jackpot winner.