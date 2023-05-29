CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — After months of prepping the animals and buildings, Prairie Farm has opened the barn doors for visitors.
"It's typically pretty busy on our first day and our first week, so we're very excited," said Makayla Learned, Prairie Farm director.
Prairie Farm is part of the Champaign Park District. The Farm is free and open to the public. They offer programs and events for kids of all ages with a focus on instilling the importance of agriculture.
"I'm very happy to have kind of my own personal thing with the staff," Learned told WAND News. "Being able to teach kids that are in Champaign, that don't live in the country like I do. Learning about the animals, learning about agriculture, livestock safety."
The farm offers a chance to get up close and personal with classic farm animals. Some are making a return from previous years. Visitors can find calves, sheep, goats, pigs, chicken, rabbits and more.
"Livestock is a daily task. Along with any part of agriculture, you know these are living, breathing things," said Learned. "They need food, they need water. Especially these guys, and their jobs with the petting zoo. They need love and attention."
Prairie Farm is open seasonally from Memorial Day until early August. Admission is free with seasonal hours from 1pm to 7pm. To view their programs and future events, visit their website here.
