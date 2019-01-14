SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Prairie Heart Institute in Springfield is partnering with the University of Chicago Medicine.
Patients in Central and Southern Illinois will have increased access to heart care under the new alliance.
"Working shoulder-to-shoulder with UChicago Medicine to serve patients with congestive heart failure, our whole is now greater than the sum of our parts," said Marc E. Shelton, M.D., the Medical Director of the Prairie Heart Institute of Illinois and President of Prairie Cardiovascular. "With this alliance, our historical strengths and forward-thinking approach will complement UChicago Medicine's team of nationally renowned experts, thus transforming the future of heart care in this region."
Heart failure affects about 5.7 million adults in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An estimated 825,000 new cases are diagnosed ever year, and over 275,000 people die from it.
Early diagnosis and treatment are critical.
"The advanced heart failure program at University of Chicago features world-renowned medical and surgical faculty in the field of heart failure, heart transplant and mechanical circulatory support," said Nir Uriel, MD, director of heart failure, transplant and mechanical circulatory support at UChicago Medicine. "By offering cutting-edge technology for the care of patients with all different types of heart failure, we have achieved outcomes that are among the best in the country."