DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local church is planning a prayer service for a Decatur teacher who is battling for her life after a car crash.
The service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes from 3-3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6. The community will be praying for Amber Johnson's recovery.
A good will offering will be collected. Proceeds will be donated to Amber's Army, a group providing the community with updates on Johnson's recovery.
Following the April 29 crash, Johnson was placed on a ventilator at a local hospital. She has since shown signs of progress and is starting to decrease reliance on the ventilator, the Amber's Army Facebook page reported Wednesday.
To honor Johnson, who teaches at St. Teresa High School and coaches cross country and track, Our Lady of Lourdes is having a non-uniform day on May 6. Staff and students are asked to wear orange and blue on that day to show support for her.
