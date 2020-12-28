DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After a violent weekend in Decatur, central Illinoisans have said that's enough.
On Monday, a Jackie Walker wanted to host a prayer vigil for the city.
"We can stand together," Walker said.
With the help of local organizations that advocate for peace, city leaders and families deeply affected showed up to the prayer vigil. Their message was clear - the violence has to end.
Shemuel Sanders lost his daughter to gun violence and now honors her memory by organizing an outreach center for the youth. Sanders showed up to the prayer vigil with a few words.
"I know your pain, I know you're hurt," Sanders said. "But the most high says it's time to let it go."
When facing trials and tribulations, to some, the answer is prayer. The multiple shootings and lives lost is something that hits close to Walker. She said she can hear the shots go off in her neighborhood. Walker hopes people will work together after the vigil.
Like many central Illinoisans, Walker wants to live in an environment that is safe for her and her children.
"I'm not gonna pick up and move because I'm in the middle of it," Walker said. "I want it to change."
