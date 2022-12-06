CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Chabad Center for Jewish Life and Champaign Center Partnership will be bringing a little light to downtown Champaign this month.
The two organizations will hold a pre-Hanukkah menorah lighting at 1 Main Plaza in downtown Champaign on Thursday, December 8 at 3:30 p.m.
Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday, December 18 this year but the celebration will take place on the 8 to include UIUC students who haven't left campus yet.
“Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, represents how just a little light can dispel a lot of darkness,” said Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life. “In challenging times, it's more important to bring a message of light. We are blessed to partner with the Champaign Center Partnership and the City of Champaign to bring this message of hope to all in our great city.”
The entire community has been invited to the menorah lighting and the organization will provide treats after the program.
More information about the Chabad Center for Jewish Life can be found on their Facebook.
