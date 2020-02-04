DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A pre-trial hearing has been set for a man accused of stabbing someone to death in Decatur.
Charles Gardner, 48, is accused of stabbing Cody Drew to death.
Drew died on Aug. 9, 2018 near The Winery in Decatur after he left with a friend. Police said two men came into the bar's gaming area as Drew was playing a poker machine when one of them told him a way to win money. Drew would not part with the $150 he won when they asked for a share, officers said, leading to the stabbing.
Ray M. James, who Scott said is an acquaintance of Gardner, initially faced charges, but those were dropped as the investigation continued.
Garnder has pleaded not guilty to the stabbing.
Gardner was convicted in October 1993 for his role in a shooting from that May. He was in a car that repeatedly moved by a North Edwards St. home in the evening, from which he fired gunshots with a pistol.
A bench trial led to a conviction for three charges of attempted murder.
According to records, he was placed on parole in August 2017, then returned to custody in March 2019.
A bench now sitting outside of The Winery honors Drew's memory. It has the phrase "find your inner kid and chase your dreams" printed across it.
Gardner's pre-trial hearing will be April 7 at 9 a.m.