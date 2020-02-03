DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a shard of glass will have a pre-trial hearing next month.
Billie Jo Soyster, 22, is charged with stabbing and killing 38-year-old David Murray around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019.
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Division St. and found Murray with a stab wound to the chest.
Police said Soyster told them she and Murray had an argument that became physical. A sworn statement said she became mad when Murray, "began calling her names," and stabbed him with a piece of broken glass.
Murray died from his injury while in hospital care.
Soyster's pre-trial is set for March 9 at 9 a.m.