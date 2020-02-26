DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The number of Americans infected with what was once known as the coronavirus has increased.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now report 59 people in the U.S. are infected by what is now being called COVID-19.
"When you have (an) influx of individuals who are infected from multiple countries, then the danger of that outbreak in this country increases substantially,” Dr. Anthony Fauci from the National Institute of Health said.
Federal health officials said the United States will not be immune to the virus, but there is no reason to panic. It is a situation being monitored closely at the Macon County Health Department.
"We are pretty prepared, and I hope that makes the community feel comforted that we are on top of things,” Brandi Binkley, the Macon County Public Health Administrator, said. "We want to make sure that people aren't panicking and getting false information and doing things that they shouldn't do or don't need to do in a situation like this."
Binkley said prevention is key and the virus should be treated like the flu.
"I think people need to be aware of it, but right now in our area, the risk is low,” Binkley said. “People need to be informed and people are thinking that this is being spread to similar ways to other coronavirus (cases) and maybe even the flu, so it is important to take precautions for flu right now."
While the virus is mostly airborne, health officials said it could be spread by contaminated surfaces, which means wiping them down could help stop the spread. She said she thinks like Lysol and Clorox wipes may work to kill the virus.
"It is important that when you do have a cleaner that you check it to make sure that is effective against whatever you are trying to take care of your facility, whether that is a school, workplace or home. Just check the cleaners,” she said.
That means checking the container to see if it says it is effective against COVID-19. It is usually listed on the product.
Employers and schools should be prepared to limit travel and large meetings, allow workers to tele-work, be ready to close schools or allow internet schoolwork, and hospitals may need to delay elective surgeries.
"We are working closely with state, local, and private sector partners to mitigate the virus' potential spread in the United States,” Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, said.
Several hospitals across central Illinois said they are staying up-to-date on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Illinois Department of Public Health is currently conducting assessments of needs at hospitals to help with combating the virus.