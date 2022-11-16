DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday night, BLDD Architects presented their first look at preliminary plans for the new STEM school building to the DPS Board of Education.
A new school will be built on the site of the former Oak Grove Elementary School, at 2160 West Center Street, adjacent to Oak Grove Park. Construction is expected to start next fall.
A design planning committee has met weekly for the past couple of months with architects from BLDD to design the new school building.
That committee consists of American Dreamer STEM Academy parents, administrators, teachers, and staff, Board and community members, and staff and administrators from the District level.
Preliminary drawings of the exterior and interior spaces of the new building were released. Modifications will be made as the planning process continues.
STEM School Design Planning Committee:
· Rochelle Clark, DPS Superintendent
· Mike Curry, DPS Chief Operations Officer
· Kent Metzger, DPS Director of Buildings and Grounds
· Ray Frey, DPS B&G Representative
· Denise Swarthout, DPS Chief Communications Officer
· Maria Robertson, DPS Community Engagement Director
· Bill Clevenger, DPS Board of Education Member
· Jason Dion, DPS Board of Education Member
· Rida Ellis, ADSA Principal
· Courtney Settles, ADSA Assistant Principal
· Megan Meyrick, ADSA Parent Liaison
· Tara Pitt, ADSA Cross Cat Teacher
· Jeremy King, ADSA Art Teacher
· Otiyuna Franklin, ADSA Parent
· Mark Peters, Community Member
· Tony Holly, Community Member
· Steve Oliver, BLDD Architects
· Carson Durham, BLDD Architects
· Damien Schlitt, BLDD Architects
· Kim Kurtenbach, BLDD Architects
· Kendall Oliver, BLDD Architects
