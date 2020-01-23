Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.