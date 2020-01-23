(WAND) - A recall of Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches has been expanded.
Lipari Foods initially issued the recalls on Jan. 6, 2020 and Jan. 13, 2020.
That has now been expanded to include all sandwiches with a Best By date of 2/6/20 and prior.
The sandwiches may be contaminated with Listeria. Listeria can be sometimes fatal to your children, frail people, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms in healthy people include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The sandwiches were distributed to stores throughout Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.