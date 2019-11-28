DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Many will be in the kitchen Thursday working on their Thanksgiving meal, but in Decatur a group will be at the Salvation Army working on meals for the homeless.
At the Salvation Army men's shelter, Mary Claire was busy in the kitchen making breakfast and preparing for the Thanksgiving meal for the men who stayed in the overnight shelter.
Claire said this year they are preparing to feed 40 people in their shelter. On the menu is turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, fresh green beans and Claire's famous sweet potato casserole. She said serving to these men is important because for some of them this is all they have.
"On a holiday like today it's so important to make them feel valued and come here and have dinner with them."
Claire is making it her mission to give back and spread positivity throughout the community. She's starting her own "joy" campaign and wants everyone to be sure to spread love and joy throughout Decatur.
"It's essential for the guys to have that (joy) because it gives you an incentive to move on, people need things to look forward too and no matter where you are in life, you deserve to have joy in your life."
The food used to make the meal is from Kroger in South Shores and the WSOY Community Food Drive. Claire said without the communities help and support they wouldn't be able to do things like this. To learn more about the work the Salvation Army does in the community, click here.