CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - With tax season around the corner, it is time to prepare for what may look different while you are filing taxes this year.
2020 brought many financial changes for residents across the nation. One of those is receiving stimulus checks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A University of Illinois Accountant, Mandi Alt, says these checks do not change anything in this years taxes.
“Stimulus checks shouldn't change people's tax situation. Unless you didn't get the amount of stimulus check that you that you should have." Alt tells WAND News.
For those who have not received the second round of stimulus checks, you can report it when you file this years taxes to get a credit on your account.
"You'll be able to report that and get the additional stimulus payment as a credit on your tax return for 2020. Otherwise there shouldn't be any difference that's not taxable income," Alt says.
As for those who received unemployment compensation, this will be taxable. Alt says, "unemployment compensation is actually taxable and so you'll get a form, and you'll need to report that as income on your tax return and pay tax on that this year." She says anyone who received compensation should have received a 1099-G form. "Just like you receive your W two reporting your wages you'll receive a, a form that reports your amount of unemployment compensation," Alt explains.
For those needing assistance with their taxes, Salt and Light Ministry has partnered up with the U of I to help the community with their taxes through a program called 'Vita.'
"We are extremely grateful for the partnership with the u of I. Salt and light has been interest in vita for a long time because of its positive impact for the families that we work with," says Director of Community Engagement at Salt and Light Ministry, Lisa Sheltra.
Sheltra says volunteers will collect tax documents and send them to the U of I Gies School of Business. To qualify you must have a gross income of less than 57 thousand dollars a year. But if you are over 60 years old, have a disability, or have trouble speaking English, you qualify as well.
Alt says students will be participating in this program. "They will be able to meet with a volunteer, who will make a copy of of everything, all of their tax documents and ask them some questions and then the Salt and Light volunteers will get that information to us and our students will prepare the tax returns virtually remotely this year."
For more information, call Salt and Light Ministry at (217) 355-5654.
