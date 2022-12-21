DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — When road conditions are rough and visibility is limited, there are actions that drivers can take to prepare for winter travel.
Adjusting drive time, winterizing vehicles, and preparing travel kits are just a few examples of winter readiness.
"You need to be prepared ... Make sure all your fluid levels are good, check all your tires, your coolant. Your battery takes most stress in extreme temperatures," said South Shores Auto Service manager Lindsey Kreher, "For no reason, you freeze your engine and end up on the side of the road."
While helpful, these precautions will not protect drivers who speed during dangerous weather conditions.
"People want to get to grandma's and grandpa's house. They want to get to a friend's house. So, you have a lot of vehicles that are on the roadway. If you have too many people going too fast and one person hits a patch of ice, it's going to involve three to four cars," said Sergeant Flannery of the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
Travelers stuck in severe weather may have long waits before emergency services arrive. A well stocked emergency kit should have jumper cables, reflectors, windshield washer fluid, ice scrapers, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food and first-aid kits.
To further aid driving safety, IDOT released a new website for checking road conditions. GettingAroundIllinois.com provides updated constructions detours, road conditions, and traveler information.
For safe winter travels, preparation is key.
