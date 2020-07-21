DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Wearing a mask in class will be the 'new norm' for students returning to school this year, and parents can help make the transition easier for their kids.
"Parents need to model mask behavior for their children. They wear a mask (and) their children will wear a mask. If the parents have a good attitude toward it, then the child will, too. It's really not a punishment. It's a helpful tool that can get people back to school and hopefully if everyone does it wont be long-term," said Gail O'Neill, director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.
Easing into the use of a mask for shorter periods of time will help get a child ready to wear a mask for an entire school day.
"For younger children, when socializing, have them wear a mask. When you go to the store make them put a mask on and see them tolerate it because it an increase in tolerance will be needed to wear a mask all day long. So, have that conversation about why wearing a mask is important," said Douglas Carlson, medical director of St. Johns Children's Hospital.
Temperature checks will also be a staple of everyday school life. So, asking a child how they're feeling everyday can become part of a daily routine.
"Get used to taking temperatures and do it as a good screening. This helps making sure you're sending your kid to school in good health," O'Neill said.
O'Neill said the best approach a parent can take is being as understanding as possible.
"Just being patient and know that everybody is trying to do what's best for their child. No one wants to kids to school if it's unsafe," O'Neill said.
