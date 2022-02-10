DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur preschool is set to reopen after it was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Central Christian Church Preschool in Decatur closed its doors in the spring of 2020. School leaders tried to do with remote learning, but felt that wasn't working for the students. With the unknowns of the virus at the time, church leaders and board members felt for the safety of students and staff they would shut down the school.
"It was a very difficult decision. I know that it was very emotional because the school has been open for a very long time," said Ellen Demery, interim director.
Central Christian Church Preschool opened its doors in 1965. It started as a school for church families and then soon grew to welcome kids from the community. Betsy Osman's grandparents helped start the school. She told WAND News it was difficult to see the school shut it doors.
She attended preschool and so did her children.
"It felt sad when the school closed, because I felt sad for all the parents who wouldn't get to experience this program," she shared.
The decision to close was difficult for church and school leaders. Tonya Kowa-Morelli was a board member and attended the meeting when the decision was made in spring of 2020 to close.
"I did cry in that board meeting, because I knew it was the right thing that had to happen to keep everyone safe," she said.
Now more than a year later, the school is set to reopen in the fall of 2022. Damery told WAND News there was a lot of support when the idea was brought to the table for reopening.
"We've had a 100% support from the church, the community, parents are volunteering, church members are volunteering to make this reopening as successful as possible," Damery said.
The school is in the process of getting the word out about reopening. They are currently registering students for the fall of 2022.
There are five to six classrooms ready with supplies. The school is looking for an additional teacher. To learn more, click here.
