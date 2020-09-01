VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two preschoolers are among six new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Vermilion County.
The Vermilion County Health Department said the new cases also include one person in their 20s and three teens. The county now has 43 active cases.
One of the active cases hospitalized, while the rest are at home in isolation.
The county has 336 total positive cases as of Tuesday. On Tuesday, it reported a fourth death from COVID-19 - a man in his 60s.
The county said negative COVID-19 cases will not be included in updates while the Illinois Department of Public Health works on and adds memory to the computer system that tracks cases.
