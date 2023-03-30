DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The City of Decatur will be conducting a prescribed burn today, on the city property located south of the dam on the west side of 51.
The City was prompted to do the prescribed burn due to today's projected weather conditions. The burn will take place starting around noon.
This property is commonly called the old Corley landfill. The burn will be conducted in the safest manner possible. Decatur Fire Department has been notified.
According to City officials the burn will produce significantly less smoke than the last prescribed burn at the Oakley Sediment Basin. And the duration of the burn will be much shorter.
