DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The City of Decatur has scheduled a prescribed burn for the Oakley Sediment Basin.
The City confirms if you see thick black smoke coming from Oakley Township do not be alarmed, local authorities and fire officials are aware of the burn today.
According to City officials the prescribed burn is underway at the Oakley Sediment Basin.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
