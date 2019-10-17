DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several parents and teachers attended a "Hidden in Plain Sight" demonstration Thursday evening at the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur.
The presentation, put on by the Christian County Prevention Coalition, was meant to make parents aware of the visual signs showing their kids are using drugs.
“There’s a lot of kids who, they will overdose, maybe even not make it through it," said presenter Cody Talley. "And the parents just say 'oh no, we didn’t even know they were using drugs'.”
Using a mock kid's bedroom, the presentation taught parents of the different ways some of today's kids are using to conceal drugs in their home.
“Definitely don’t be scared to search your child’s room," advised Talley. "A lot of people think they shouldn’t because it’s an invasion of privacy, but it’s definitely important to actually go through it and look.”
Presenters also educated attendees on verbal signs their kids may be using drugs, based on what they either say or text.
“It may seem innocent to the parents and educators, but really to the child, it’s obvious that they’re using or buying, selling or looking for people to meet up, drug-wise," Talley said.
Anyone who would like to schedule a Hidden in Plain Sight presentation can reach out to the Christian County Prevention Coalition via their Facebook page.