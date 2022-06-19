JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- The Jacksonville African American History Museum opened its doors the weekend of Juneteenth.
The museum is home to years of history; filled with artifacts and articles preserved by the people who lived it.
"I've lived through the Civil Rights era," said museum director, Ruth Linear. "I lived the life of segregation and reaped the benefits of integration."
After years of researching and collecting history to share with local students, Linear teamed up with Art Wilson and Alberta Robinson to make the information accessible to the entire community.
"A lot of people over time have kind of forgotten about a lot of the things that have happened," said museum president, Alberta Robinson. "Especially in your town, I mean, what happened to the people you lived with and grew up with."
The museum is designed to give the community a window in to the past that shaped it.
"A couple women were in tears about the things they saw and heard and the memories it brought back for them," said museum founding executive director Art Wilson.
The museum is located inside the Asa Talcott House at 859 Grove Street, right next to Heritage Health. The museum will offer guided tours this July to explore the building's ties to the Underground Railroad.
