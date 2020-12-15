SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Mary Starmann-Harrison, president and CEO of HSHS, has announced she plans to retire in the second half of 2021.
Starmann-Harrison has led the system for almost ten years.
Korn Ferry has been retained to begin a national search for her replacement.
“Mary’s contributions to the HSHS ministry over the past decade have far exceeded the usual measures for success,” said Sister Jomary Trstensky, OSF, chair of Hospital Sisters Ministries. “In everything she undertook, she acted with passion and with a personal investment in the underlying HSHS mission. She maintained an absolute vigilance for the religious values of the organization even while she searched for new and contemporary ways of serving those entrusted to our care.”
"During her tenure as HSHS president and CEO, Mary has overseen the growth of HSHS with a clear vision of establishing a high-quality and integrated model of care for the communities we serve," said Bill Murray, chairperson of the HSHS Board of Directors. "Her authentic style of leadership and respect for those with whom she works have resulted in many new collaborative relationships, especially with our physician and nursing partners who care for our patients every day."
During Starmann-Harrison’s tenure as HSHS president and CEO, HSHS has grown to 15 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, adding HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls, Wisconsin, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, Illinois, and HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, Illinois to the system. Also in Illinois, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, both relocated after the construction of new hospitals in Highland and O’Fallon. HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular experienced significant growth, and the Prevea physician partnership expanded and continues to grow.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve HSHS for the past decade,” said Starmann-Harrison. “As I reflect on my long career in healthcare, there have been so many learnings, especially in the most challenging years such as 2020. I am so grateful for the incredible colleagues I have worked with over the years. Our HSHS colleagues are mission-focused, dedicated and they take amazing care of our patients – which has been abundantly clear this last year. I will always remember the inspiration from St. Francis which has guided me for many years, ‘Start with doing what is necessary, then what is possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible.’”
Under Starmann-Harrison’s leadership, HSHS also created numerous partnerships and affiliations including Door County Medical Center, Decatur Ambulance Service, Springfield Clinic, Oakleaf Clinic and Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.
The search for the next HSHS president and CEO will begin immediately. It is expected to take approximately six months
Starmann-Harrison and her husband Greg plan to retire in Arizona.
