WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Joe Biden is preparing to announce multiple executive actions related to gun control Thursday.
The president had been facing pressure from gun control activists and Democrats to take immediate action that addresses gun violence following mass shootings in Georgia, Colorado and California. According to NBC News, the moves are expected to involve directing the Department of Justice to issue proposals meant to curb the proliferation of "ghost guns", along with a proposal to improve the regulation of stabilizing braces.
Stabilizing braces are items that can turn a pistol into a short-barreled rifle without the same regulations of a rifle of a similar size. Ghost guns are homemade and typically consist of online-purchased parts. These guns don't have a traceable serial number.
The DOJ will also be asked to publish model "red flag" legislation for states to follow. Red flag laws let family members or law enforcement petition a state court in order to temporarily block someone from accessing guns if they are believed to be a danger to themselves or other people.
The president will also want the DOJ to put out a new firearms trafficking report - something that hasn't happened since 2000.
Finally, the president expects to nominate David Chipman as the new leader of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Chipman is currently senior policy advisor at Giffords, which is a gun control advocacy group under the leadership of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ).
While some activists have been frustrated with a lack of early action addressing gun control, the president said he had a focus on different legislative priorities, like his recently-announced $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
He said successful presidents "better than me" were largely successful because they "know how to time what they're doing, order it, decide priorities, what needs to be done."
