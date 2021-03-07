(WAND)- President Joe Biden signed an executive order calling on federal agencies to expand voting access.
Biden announced the order before the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast, commemorating the 1965 Bloody Sunday crossing of Edmund Pettus Bridge.
The President's actions increase access to the ballot for voters with disabilities, Native Americans, active-duty military service-members, overseas Americans and eligible federal prisoners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.