WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to back Indigenous Peoples' Day in a statement.
The president's proclamation, which was issued on Oct. 8, recognized the "vibrant and diverse cultures" built by American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians, which have been "safeguarding land, language, spirit, knowledge and tradition across the generations."
"On Indigenous Peoples' Day, our nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples , recognizes their inherent sovereignty and commits to honoring the federal government's trust and treat obligations to tribal nations," the proclamation said.
The president noted federal policies for generations "systematically sought to assimilate and displace native people and eradicate native cultures."
"Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples' resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society," the proclamation added.
The president declared Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 as Indigenous Peoples' Day. The holiday, which has also been called Columbus Day, has been under scrutiny in recent years over concerns of racism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.