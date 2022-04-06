(WAND) - President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration are announcing a more than $20 billion investment in American transit.
The funding levels, detailed by FTA in apportionment tables for each of 30 programs for Fiscal Year 2022, will provide 58% more funding. This will allow transit agencies to modernize and expand services for residents.
Illinois will get $853,671,564 in annual transit formula funding, based on funding set by Congress. Communities may also receive additional funding that is distributed to urban areas. Funding amounts for those areas are available on FTA’s website.
“Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Now, thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making the largest investment in public transit in our nation’s history.”
Full-year funding is available following Congressional passage of an FY 2022 appropriations bill in March.
“This funding will open more doors to Americans than ever before,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Every time a door opens on a bus, a streetcar, a train or a ferry, it’s another chance to connect with our communities. With this announcement, we are also helping fulfill key Biden-Harris Administration priorities by addressing equity, workforce, and climate concerns and moving toward a clean, American-made transportation future.”
Each year, more than 65 percent of the funding distributed by FTA comes from the programs informed by the formulas released Wednesday.
The full-year amounts significantly increase funding for many programs, including:
- $6.9 billion for the Urbanized Area Formula Program, which supports transit agencies in large U.S. cities and suburbs, 29% more than the FY21 funding level;
- $4.1 billion for the State of Good Repair Formula Program, 52% more than the FY21 funding level;
- $893 million for Rural Area Formula grants, which support transit programs in rural areas, representing 23% more than the FY21 level;
- $422 million for the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program, representing 44% more than the FY21 level;
- $45 million to support to transit programs run by tribal governments through formula and competitive grants, representing 25% more than the FY21 funding level; and
- $49 million for State Safety Oversight, representing 69% more than FY21 funding level.
The tables allow transit agencies and grant recipients to see the amounts for programs so they can plan and manage new and expanded transit projects.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.