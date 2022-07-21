WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.
The President's positive test came in Thursday morning.
He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. He has started taking Paxlovid.
NBC reports he is experiencing very mild symptoms.
