SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Biden administration is celebrating strong economic growth and the lowest current inflation of any peer country heading into July. However, the president said Wednesday that he is determined to help lift up the middle class through his economic agenda - "Bidenomics."
President Joe Biden was welcomed to Chicago's Old Post Office by elected officials, business and labor leaders, and workers excited to hear about his goal to grow the economy from the middle out and bottom up.
"As a middle school teacher in Chicago, I've seen the effects of neighborhoods being disinvested in," explained Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. "And I know what it's like to have students who lack the access or resources that are needed to succeed."
Johnson said his administration is committed to working alongside Biden to ensure the White House is investing in people across the country. The president said his "Bidenomics" agenda has helped make smart investments in America, educate and empower workers, and promote competition to lower costs and help small businesses.
"We've created 13.4 million new jobs. It's more jobs in two years than any president has ever made in four," Biden said. "And folks, it's no accident. That's Bidenomics in action."
Biden said the economy is booming thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, American Rescue Plan, Inflation Reduction Act, and Chips and Science Act. He told supporters that every hard-working American should be able to take pride in where they grew up and stay there throughout life.
"My dad used to say, 'Remember, a job is about a lot more than a paycheck,'" Biden said. "I mean this and I give you more word. He would say, 'A job is about a lot more than a paycheck, Joey. It's about your dignity.'"
The president also hopes to address the country's tax code by raising taxes for billionaires so the pay their fair share and give middle class and low-income families some relief.
"I said to the president when he got off his helicopter that I went to school many years ago and took an economics course," said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois). "I studied economics, macroeconomics, microeconomics. Now, I'm being introduced to Bidenomics and I like what I see."
Biden also went to two fundraisers for his 2024 campaign while visiting Chicago. Gov. JB Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker hosted a luncheon while several prominent trial lawyers celebrated the president at a separate event.
Pritzker tweeted his support for the "Bidenomics" agenda Wednesday afternoon. The Democrat said Biden's plan grows the economy, benefits everybody, and hurts nobody.
"I'm proud to stand with POTUS today to show what a strong economic future means for our nation and Illinois by investing in our infrastructure, empowering our workforce, and creating good-paying jobs," Pritzker said. "Now, let's get to work."
