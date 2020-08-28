(WAND) - President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to Alice Marie Johnson, a criminal justice reform advocate whose life sentence he had previously commuted.
"You have been fully pardoned... That's the ultimate thing that can happen. It means you can do whatever you want in life," Trump said.
He issued the pardon Friday.
"Just keep doing the great job you're doing," the president said. She advocates for the release of other prisoners locked up for non-violent offenses.
"She's looking for those people and she's recommending those people," he said, adding, "We're very proud of Alice and the job you've done."
The pardon came less than 24 hours after Johnson gave a speech sharing her story at the Republican National Convention.
"When President Trump heard about me — about the injustice of my story — he saw me as a person. He had compassion, and he acted," Johnson said in her speech.
Johnson said she is supporting the president fore re-election, because his administration has been "open to the things that I've been bringing to the table." She added, "I don't know what Joe Biden would do."
