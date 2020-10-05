BETHESDA, Md. (WAND) - President Donald Trump said he is planning to leave the hospital he is in for COVID-19 treatment on Monday night.
The president announced his plans in a Monday afternoon tweet. He is planning to leave at 6:30 p.m. EST.
"Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of (COVID-19)," President Trump said. "Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"
In a Monday afternoon update, the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center staff said it has been over 72 hours since President Trump's last fever. he has received a third dose of remdesivir and will get a fourth Monday night.
The president is expected to continue to get 24-7 medical care.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
