WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Donald Trump questioned Thursday whether the 2020 presidential election should be postponed, claiming there could be issues with mail-in voter fraud.
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history," Trump tweeted. "It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
Trump also tweeted earlier in the morning that mail-in voting is “already proving to be a catastrophic disaster.”
“Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!” he tweeted.
Attorney General Bill Barr was asked at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday whether a sitting president can change the date of the election.
“I haven’t looked into that question, under the Constitution,” Barr said.
States have the authority to delay their primary elections, but only Congress can change the date for the general election for president, because the Constitution gives Congress the authority to set the general election date.
