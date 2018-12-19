(WAND) – A new ad from President Donald Trump asks people to thank him on the phone.
Journalist Yashar Ali recorded the commercial after it aired on CNN and put it on Twitter. In it, campaign manager Brad Parscale talks about how Trump has “achieved more during his time in office than any president in history”.
“We need to let President Trump know that we appreciate what he’s doing for America,” Parscale said. “I need you to call the number on your screen and deliver a thank you to President Trump.”
The number to call is 1-800-648-3043, WEYI reports. A call to the number directs people to leave a message and make a campaign donation if they choose.
The commercial is about one minute long.