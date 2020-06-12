WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he would like to see an end to the police use of choke holds, except in limited circumstances.
Trump made the comments in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired Friday.
Trump said he doesn’t like choke holds and thinks that, “generally speaking” the practice “should be ended.”
But Trump also talked at length about a scenario in which a police officer is alone and fighting one-on-one and might need to use the tactic.
The White House has been working to craft an executive order on policing in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in police custody, which has sparked protests across the nation and around the world demanding justice and racial equality.
Congress also has been working to craft legislation in response.
