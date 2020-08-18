WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Donald Trump plans to grant a posthumous pardon Tuesday afternoon to women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony, who was charged with illegally voting in the 1872 presidential election.
Anthony was arrested after casting a ballot in Rochester, New York, her hometown.
At her trial, Anthony said, "Your denial of my citizen's right to vote is the denial of my right of consent as one of the governed... the denial of my sacred rights to life, liberty, property."
She was convicted, but never paid the $100 fine or served jail time.
Anthony died in 1906. The 19th Amendment was ratified 14 years later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.