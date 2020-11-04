(WAND) - A lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's campaign in Georgia is the third it has filed in relation to the ongoing counting of ballots in three states.
President Donald Trump's campaign said it filed lawsuits looking to halt counting ballots in Michigan and Pennsylvania. On Wednesday night, the Associated Press reported a third lawsuit was filed in Georgia's Chatham County.
The Georgia suit looks to ask a judge to ensure state laws are followed on absentee ballots. Campaign officials told AP they were considering bringing similar claims about absentee ballots to a dozen other Georgia counties.
The campaign wanted more access to observe the tallying of votes at locations in Pennsylvania and Michigan, which are battleground states in the 2020 election, according to CNBC. On Wednesday afternoon, NBC projected Joe Biden as the winner of Michigan, giving him 253 electoral votes to 214 for President Trump at that time.
A candidate needs 270 votes to become president-elect. There are 36 electoral votes at stake in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
In the Michigan lawsuit, the president's campaign said it wanted to be able to review ballots "which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access." In regard to Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign wants to become involved in a currently active Supreme Court case related to the extension of the state's mail-in ballot receipt deadline.
In addition, CNBC reports the campaign filed two legal actions. One wants to stop what President Trump's team called "hiding" of "ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers" by Democratic officials. The second seeks to overturn an order that lengthens a deadline for absentee and mail-in voters to show missing proof of identification.
The president's inner circle has tried to prematurely and falsely claim victory in Pennsylvania before the vote count was completed.
Outside of Pennsylvania, other key active remaining states as of Wednesday evening included Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia.
