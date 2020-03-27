DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Father Steven Arisman delivered Mass in front of empty seats as the COVID-19 virus spreads.
Like many in his diocese, Father Arisman has turned to live streaming on Facebook to show his services online.
Arisman says he was a bit uncomfortable at first appearing in front of a camera and had never used Facebook Live before. But he is seeing his reach to the central Illinois community growing.
He says he has done Mass with 80 or more people watching live. But when his videos are viewed later it brings total views in some cases from 1,200 to 1,800 people.
Father Arisman is the pastor at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit in Mt. Zion.