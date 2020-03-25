LONDON (WAND) - Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Prince of Wales, 71, is the first in line to the British throne.
Clarence House said he is experiencing mild symptoms, "but otherwise remains in good health."
Charles is self-isolating and working from home at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland.
His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative for COVID-19.
Due to the number of public engagements over the past few weeks the prince attended, it is not possible to know when or where he contracted the virus.
Charles is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, who is 93.
The queen is in good health. The last time she saw Charles was briefly on March 12.
"We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them," the queen said in a statement last week.
There have been 8,077 recorded coronavirus cases so far in the United Kingdom and 422 deaths.