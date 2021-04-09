LONDON (AP) -- Buckingham Police Palace says Prince Phillip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99.
Prince Phillip was the longest serving consort of any British Monarch.
In a statement, Queen Elizabeth says he died peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
