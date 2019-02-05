WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - A simple "good morning" can turn a bad day into a good one. At least that's what Mr. Lee hopes to do every morning when he greets his students.
Brian Lee is the principal at Windsor Elementary School. He's been the administrator at the elementary school for five years, but he's been in education for 16 years. He previously worked as a science teacher for Windsor Jr./Sr. High School. Mr. Lee says while he was a teacher he had his eyes set on eventually being an administrator.
"Just the relationships you get to have with the kids, the students and the parents. As a teacher you spend a lot more time with the students, but in this role as an administrator you also get to build relationships with parents," explains Lee.
As leader of the school, Mr. Lee makes it his mission every morning and afternoon to be at the gym doors as students arrive to school and as they go home for the day. He tells each student "good morning" or "have a good day" as they make their way into the school building.
"It doesn't matter what the weather is. I've been out there where I can hardly open my eyes because the sleet was hitting me in the face. I've had my umbrella turned upside down," laughs Lee.
Every school day morning at 7:30, Mr. Lee will unlock the doors and stand out in the parking lot. He will go up to each car open the door, help students out and chat with some of the parents. Lee feels this is a way to make a connection with the students and parents. He also says it's a way for them to catch up to see how things are going in the child's life.
"With the way today's society is, you know I think anything little like that shows respect towards one another and will hopefully carry-on," explains Lee.
Mr. Lee says sometimes people have bad days, whether it's the students or the parents. He feels it's his job everyday to be apart of their lives and check in on them.
"Relationships that kids have with their parents in the mornings can sometimes get off to a rough start. When they come to school I like to greet them with a smile and just reboot their minds. When they walk through the doors hopefully they will have a different mindset," explains Lee.
When asked if he will continue standing outside for the rest of his career. Lee said without hesitation, "I plan to. I'm five years in so it's just part of the job now."