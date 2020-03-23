NEW YORK (WAND) - Harvey Weinstein, a disgraced film producer convicted of rape and sexual assault, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Prison officials in New York state confirmed the diagnosis Sunday, NBC Los Angeles reports. Officials said they believe Weinstein had the virus when he came to the state prison system from Rikers Island, which is a New York City jail.
Weinstein is in custody at Wende Correctional Facility in western New York, where he remains in isolation. A second inmate at this facility has also tested positive for COVID-19.
Weinstein turned 68 on Thursday. If convicted of serious charges he faces in Los Angeles, he could end up with a longer prison term than the 23-year sentence he is now serving.